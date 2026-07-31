SDVR: Simona Peycheva is not wanted in the case of Vladimir Yankov

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has denied information that former gymnast Simona Peycheva is being sought in connection with the investigation into the death of businessman Vladimir Yankov.

The SDVR stated that there was no need to search for her.

Peycheva was contacted for comment, but refused to speak on the case.

According to information from the investigation, Simona Peycheva was one of the last people to meet Vladimir Yankov hours before he was found dead.

So far, there is no official information that she is a defendant or detained in the case.

The investigation began on July 27, when firefighters discovered the body of the 56-year-old businessman in his home in Bankya.

Initially, all possible versions of the death were examined.

However, the examinations of the Directorate General for Fire Safety and Population Protection showed that the fire was started intentionally.

Therefore, the investigation continues under the version of premeditated murder under the leadership of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, more than two fire sources were found on the second floor of the house.

According to former investigator Andrey Tsvetanov, this may be a sign that the arson was used to destroy the traces of the crime.

According to him, the qualification "premeditated murder" means that according to the data collected so far, the perpetrator acted according to a preliminary plan.

The investigation into the case continues. There is no information yet about charges being filed or a perpetrator being arrested.