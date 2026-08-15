A 26-year-old woman from Gorna Oryahovitsa was kidnapped and robbed

Four men and three women have been detained for the kidnapping, torture and robbery of a 26-year-old woman from Gorna Oryahovitsa, the press center of the Regional Police Directorate in Veliko Tarnovo announced, BTA reported.

This morning at around 06:30, a signal was received on the 112 phone from a 26-year-old resident of Gorna Oryahovitsa that she had been kidnapped and tortured. She explained to the police officers that that night she had been put in a car and taken to the village of Sushitsa, where she was tortured, her hair was cut off, and her mobile phone and money were taken away.

Four men and three women involved in the case have been detained as a result of the investigation so far. The victim's mobile phone and money have been found.

Pre-trial proceedings for robbery have been initiated. Operational search activities continue under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.