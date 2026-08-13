46 Pit Bulls Tied Up with Chains

Citizens reported an illegal dog kennel on the outskirts of Pazardzhik, the press center of the Ministry of Interior (MVR) announced.

A patrol car was sent to the scene, which, together with representatives of the Regional Directorate “Food Safety“, checked the signal. A terrain fenced with wire mesh was found, in which there were dogs of the “Pit Bull“ breed tied up with chains.

A veterinary specialist also participated in the inspection of the site. The inspectors found that a total of 46 tied animals were being kept on the property. It was clarified that they are owned by four men from the neighborhood between the ages of 39 and 55.

The inspectors from the RFSD-Pazardzhik and the veterinary specialist documented that none of the animals has a passport and is not registered according to the established legal procedure.

Acts of establishing administrative violations and finding protocols have been drawn up against the owners of the dogs. A file has been opened in the RU-Pazardzhik, which will be reported to the District Prosecutor's Office in Pazardzhik.

The work on the case continues.