The Anti-Money Laundering and Pimping Unit dismantled usury and pimping groups in the Botevgrad region

A specialized operation by the Anti-Money Laundering and Pimping Unit is being conducted this morning in the village of Novachene in the Botevgrad region. So far, three people have been detained on suspicion of usury, coercion and pimping. The operation is ongoing, and there are specialized police teams on site, bTV reported.

According to information from the region, the object of the operation are two groups, known among the locals as “Peevite“ and “Inket“. They have been in the police's sights for years due to signals of aggressive and arrogant behavior, conflicts and harassment of residents.

The operation also comes after a video clip spread on social networks showing a beating of a boy from the village of Novachene. The footage caused a strong public response and calls for a crackdown.

The actions of the Ministry of Interior are expected to continue with the aim of both disrupting the alleged criminal activity and defusing the tension in the area.

Botevgrad and the surrounding settlements are not the first time that the police have come under the spotlight due to conflicts between local groups. The fight against such formations is among the priorities of the Ministry of Interior. Within the framework of the recent operations, actions were also taken against another well-known local group - the "Kalashnikovs".

The investigation is ongoing, and the prosecutor's office is yet to decide whether to charge the detainees.