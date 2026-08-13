The girls accused of the murder in Plovdiv remain in custody

The two girls - aged 15 and 17 - from the group that beat Georgi Kuzev to death in Plovdiv remain in custody, despite the requests of their parents and lawyers for their release.

The prosecutor in the case, Stefani Cheresharova, told journalists: “The case is exceptional. There is a danger that the accused will flee. We have presented new evidence. There is evidence that the girls actively participated in the beating. They struck.“

According to Cheresharova, only one of the accused gave an explanation for what happened, for the actions of the group. It is possible that more people will be brought to criminal liability.

The decision of the Court of Appeal is final.

The court session today lasted over two hours amid chants from protesters gathered in front of the Plovdiv Courthouse.

A signature by the organizers of the protest demands a change to Art. 63 of the Criminal Code, concerning the punishments for crimes committed by minors.

On August 7, the Plovdiv District Court remanded all five defendants in custody.