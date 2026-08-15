Attempted fornication with a minor in Stara Zagora

The District Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora has launched an investigation into an attempt to commit fornication against a minor. A 52-year-old man has been detained in the case.

According to initial data, at the beginning of the month, through an Internet site and mobile communication, the man established contact with a 15-year-old boy. The two arranged to meet in the area around the railway station in Stara Zagora.

However, fornication did not occur, thanks to the quick intervention of the boy's peers. When they approached, the man fled the scene, and one of the children reported the incident to 112. The man has been detained for up to 24 hours.