A truck with 18 illegal migrants was detained at the "Vidin - Calafat" crossing during a joint check by Bulgarian and Romanian border police officers, the General Directorate of the "Border Police" announced.

On August 12, a truck driven by a 31-year-old Turkish citizen arrived at the bridge facility near Vidin to exit the country. During the joint physical check in the cargo area, the Bulgarian and Romanian border police officers found 18 foreign citizens, men – nine from Iraq, three from Syria and six from Iran.

It has been established that three of the Iraqis were detained earlier this month while attempting to illegally enter the Bulgarian-Turkish border and have been imposed compulsory administrative measures to return to their country of origin.

The driver and the migrants are detained at the Border Police Department - Vidin. The Regional Prosecutor's Office has been notified, and work on the case is ongoing.

Earlier this year, Vidin border police detained 16 migrants in two cases of illegal crossing into Romania.