35 illegal migrants crammed into a minibus near Malko Tarnovo

Border police officers detained 35 migrants being transported in a minibus in the Malko Tarnovo region. The vehicle was stopped for inspection late on the evening of August 18 by officers of the local Border Police Department.

A 22-year-old citizen of North Macedonia was behind the wheel. During the inspection, uniformed officers found 35 men in the vehicle who were without identity documents. They claim to be citizens of Afghanistan and have crossed the border illegally.

The driver of the minibus has been detained, and a case has been opened against him. The migrants have also been taken and detained at the Malko Tarnovo Police Department. The investigation into the case is ongoing.