The tragedy in Isperih: What do we know so far?

An extremely serious criminal incident shook Isperih in early September 2026. The bodies of two minor sisters and their 43-year-old father were found in an uninhabited house owned by their paternal grandfather. The leading version that the Razgrad District Prosecutor's Office is working on is double murder followed by suicide. The Ministry of Interior's investigative bodies rule out the intervention of an outsider, since the property was locked from the inside, and the key was found in the deceased man's clothes.

The victims and the perpetrator: What is known about them?

The victims: The two murdered girls are sisters aged 10 and 17 . The children went to their father to prepare for the upcoming school year, as the parents lived separately.

The two murdered girls are . The children went to their father to prepare for the upcoming school year, as the parents lived separately. The perpetrator: The father, aged around 42-44, worked as a taxi driver. Last summer, his father sold farmland to provide him with funds for a car, which was found at the scene with the keys in the ignition. Relatives and investigators say that the man was in severe depression in recent weeks.

Chronology of events and discovery of bodies

Tuesday afternoon (September 1, 2026): This is the time the three were last seen alive. According to the medical examiner's report, the statute of limitations for death is between two and three days, which means that the act was probably committed late Tuesday or Wednesday.

This is the time the three were last seen alive. According to the medical examiner's report, the statute of limitations for death is between two and three days, which means that the act was probably committed late Tuesday or Wednesday. Friday evening (September 4, 2026), shortly after 7:00 p.m.: The girls' grandfather visits the property and comes across the gruesome sight. The children's bodies were found in a room in the house. During the initial examination, there were no signs of resistance or fractures on them, which led forensic experts to the version that the girls were attacked with a knife while they slept. The father was found hanged in a sanitary building in the yard. The murder weapon was also found — knife.

Leading versions and witness statements

Representatives of the District Prosecutor's Office in Razgrad, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television (source: bntnews.bg), point to two main areas of psychological pressure and motive behind the serious crime:

Family problems and separation: About two months ago, the children's mother left the man. Maternal relatives told the media that there had been a history of domestic violence and aggression in the family in the past.

About two months ago, the children's mother left the man. Maternal relatives told the media that there had been a history of domestic violence and aggression in the family in the past. Financial difficulties and gambling addictions: Investigators are investigating serious suspicions that the man had accumulated huge debts to a gambling hall (casino) in the town of Isperih.

Legal qualification of the crime and legal actions

The District Prosecutor of Razgrad Tihomir Todorov confirmed to the media (source: btvnovinite.bg) that pre-trial proceedings were immediately initiated in the case for serious intentional crime under Art. 116 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Bulgaria – qualified composition for the murder of more than one person and of minors/underage persons, committed by a parent. Due to the subsequent suicide of the perpetrator, after the completion of all procedural and investigative actions, the criminal proceedings are expected to be terminated, but until then, a detailed collection of evidence will be carried out. Comprehensive forensic and post-mortem psychiatric examinations have been ordered to clarify the full picture of the cruel act.

Reaction of the local authorities in Isperih

The tragedy caused shock and a wave of empathy among the local community in Ludogorie. The Municipality of Isperih expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the children's mother. The City Hall and local social services announced their readiness to provide immediate psychological support for the classmates and teachers of the two girls, who were supposed to return to school in the middle of the month. The declaration of a day of mourning in the municipality on the day of the children's funeral is also being considered.

The case remains under the direct supervision and leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office - Razgrad.