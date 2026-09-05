Demerdzhiev: The drugs from Burgas were for Turkey

Employees of the Main Directorate of the “Border Police“ dealt a powerful blow against drug trafficking, intercepting a truck with hundreds of kilograms of prohibited substances at the exit of Burgas in the direction of Sozopol. To 19:19 on September 5, 2026. The investigation into the large-scale case continues, with law enforcement agencies clarifying the international trafficking channels.

Details of the record shipment near Burgas

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Interior, the total amount of drugs seized exceeds 300 kilograms. During the inspection of the heavy truck, investigators found:

238 packets of high quality marijuana;

of high quality marijuana; Over 110 packages of a white powdery substance that reacts to cocaine.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev congratulated the teams for the excellent realization and emphasized that the market prices of the narcotics confirm the destination of the shipment. “The marijuana travels to Turkey. Usually, other drugs arrive from there to our border“, Demerdzhiev explained to the Bulgarian National Television (bntnews.bg).

Coordination between the services of the Ministry of Interior

The Minister emphasized the increased activity and improved interaction between the individual structures of the Ministry of Interior. The operational services of the “Border Police“ are working in close coordination with the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) and the General Directorate for the National Police (GDNP).

The Burgas District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev also welcomed the operation in an official statement released by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg), defining the results as key to restoring public trust in institutions. The prosecutor's office is set to file formal charges against the detained truck driver.