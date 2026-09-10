An elderly man was beaten up in his home, tied up with duct tape and money was stolen

In a matter of hours, officers of the National Police Directorate, the Sofia and Burgas regional directorates and the Sozopol Regional Directorate uncovered a serious criminal case committed in the village of Krushevets, Sozopol municipality, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The report of an attacked 70-year-old man was filed shortly after 5:00 this morning.

Unknown individuals beat him up, then tied him up with duct tape and took 2,000 US dollars, 500 euros, about 200 gold coins, a mobile and landline from his home phone.

A scene inspection, interrogations, searches and seizures and other procedural actions were carried out, as a result of which the forensic experts quickly reached the perpetrators.

Four people were detained - three men aged 41, 37 and 36 from Sofia and the Botevgrad village of Novachene, as well as a 39-year-old woman from the village of Krushevets.

All items, the subject of the crime, were seized. The work to establish all the facts and circumstances of the case continues under the leadership of the prosecutor's office.