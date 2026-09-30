Ivan Petleshkov does not want to be involved in speculation about the murder of Iliyan Filipov

"In front of death, disputes lose their meaning. Let's show respect for the grief of loved ones". This is what Ivan Petleshkov wrote on Facebook regarding the murder of Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov.

"I express my deep condolences to the family and relatives of Iliyan Filipov. Although we had differences and disputes, they lose all meaning in the face of such a tragedy," he also pointed out.

Petleshkov called on all media and political figures to show responsibility and not to use his death for speculation, "including by referring to his publication from more than a year ago, directed against me".

"In connection with this publication, I took the actions provided for by law and filed a lawsuit to protect my name. A week ago, the Plovdiv District Court issued a decision convicting Iliyan Filipov for defamation. The court's decision is publicly available and anyone can read it. This is a circumstance that should not be ignored when the publication in question is used again in the public space.

At this difficult moment, I do not want to bring up old disputes. But I will not allow my name to be involved in speculation and, if necessary, I will seek my rights again under the law", Petleshkov emphasizes.

He expressed hope that the Ministry of Interior and the prosecutor's office will clarify all the circumstances surrounding the death of Iliyan Filipov, identify the perpetrator and reach all those responsible for it.

We recall that the businessman and president of FC "Botev" Iliyan Filipov was shot at around 1:00 this night in a property in the "Hristo Smirnenski" neighborhood in Plovdiv. The District Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it was a premeditated murder committed with a firearm, news.bg reported.

Examinations were carried out at the scene, witnesses are being questioned and camera recordings are being seized. The perpetrator is still being sought. In the hours after the crime, checks were carried out on the entrance and exit arteries of Plovdiv. Investigators are working on all versions, and at the moment there is no officially announced motive for the murder.

According to the investigators, Filipov has not reported receiving threats.