Father hangs his three-year-old child from the ninth floor out of jealousy towards his ex-wife

A scandal between ex-spouses almost ended in tragedy in block 52 in the Seniche residential complex in Vratsa. On the night of September 15, a drunken man visited his ex-wife's home under the pretext of wanting to see their three-year-old child, but immediately after opening the door, he attacked the woman first verbally and then physically.

During the conflict that broke out, the aggressive father grabbed the child by the hand, dragged him to the balcony and hung him over the terrace on the ninth floor, threatening to throw him if the woman did not admit whether she had a new partner. The terrifying scene was witnessed by neighbors who were in front of the apartment building and heard the child's screams. They immediately called 112, which led to the rapid intervention of the police and emergency services.

The arriving teams managed to take the child to a safe place. Medical examinations determined that he escaped without physical injuries, but was severely frightened. The uniformed officers found the father in front of the entrance to the apartment building in a visibly intoxicated state and with a strongly positive test for alcohol, after which the attacker was detained, Trud writes.

Residents of the apartment building say that they have never witnessed such acts of violence on his part, as the couple has been separated for years. The case raises serious questions about the safety of children in severe family conflicts and the effectiveness of measures against domestic violence.