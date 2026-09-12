Half a kilogram of fentanyl seized in Plovdiv

A large-scale police operation against the distribution of high-risk narcotics was carried out on the territory of the city of Plovdiv and the Pazardzhik region. In the joint actions of officers from the "Criminal Police" department and the "Specialized Tactical Actions" sector, an organized criminal group involved in the distribution of the dangerous synthetic opiate fentanyl was broken up.

During the special operation, conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv, forensic experts detained a total of six people at the time of delivery of the prohibited substances. The drug was intended for subsequent distribution on the streets of the Plovdiv district "Stolipinovo".

Investigation Details and Evidence Found

The police carried out a total of six searches and seizures of various addresses and vehicles. During a thorough inspection of a car driven by one of the detainees, a compact containing a brown powdery substance was discovered. The subsequent expert examination by the Ministry of Interior proved that the substance was fentanyl with an exact weight of 499.69 grams - an amount that is equivalent to over 1,000 life-threatening doses.

During the searches in Plovdiv and Pazardzhik, the following were also confiscated:

Sum of over 8000 euro in cash;

in cash; Mobile phones used for shipment coordination;

Vacuum machine designed for packaging drugs;

Other items and objects directly related to criminal activity.

Serious charges and legal penalties

The state prosecution acted quickly and the materials on the case were immediately reported to the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv. Five of the six initially arrested have already been officially charged with participation in an organized criminal group, as well as for illegal possession and distribution of drugs. Bulgarian legislation provides for a penalty of 5 to 15 years in prison and heavy global sanctions for this type of criminal activity. Active work on the full documentation of the case continues.