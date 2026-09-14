Extraordinary revelations by the Ministry of Interior about the "Petrohan" mystery

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor's Office are releasing an official joint briefing today, September 14, 2026, to present long-awaited details about the investigation into the six deaths near the “Petrohan“ hut and under Okolchitsa Peak.

Eight months after the discovery of the bodies of the six men, the investigating authorities will announce the results of a large-scale forensic psychiatric and psychological examination. It was prepared jointly by psychologists, psychiatrists and a theologian in order to outline the exact psychological motives for the deaths in the isolated group, whose informal leader was Ivaylo Kalushev.

Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev confirmed to the Bulgarian National Radio that two pre-trial proceedings are currently being conducted in parallel - one for the violent death of the individuals, and the second is aimed entirely at the economic aspect and the origin of the large financial sums and donations that were received in the bank accounts of the association “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas“.

Although the active actions and interrogations of new witnesses have not stopped during the summer months, the appointed tax audits must finally clarify the financial situation of the deceased.

The authorities have made a categorical commitment to the relatives of the victims that all questions about the unprecedented crime will receive a clear answer during today's statement.