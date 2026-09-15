The new Kalashnikovs! The Russian concern shows the shortened AK-15K and AK-19K assault rifles for the first time

The latest Russian shortened assault rifles and barrage ammunition - proven in combat conditions during the war in Ukraine - will be presented at an international defense equipment exhibition in Pretoria. As reported by the press service of the Kalashnikov concern, the Russian manufacturer will show its products at the Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo exhibition, which will be held from September 16 to 20.

Visitors will be able to see the latest compact assault rifles - AK-15K and AK-19K.

In addition, the KUB-2-E guided barrage ammunition will debut on the international stage. This unmanned system has already proven its effectiveness in Ukraine, the announcement notes.

The exhibition will also include standard small arms models, including the AK-203 and AK-204 assault rifles, the "Chukavin" sniper rifle and the PPK-20 submachine gun. Three models of "Lebedev" pistols will also be demonstrated.

In the unmanned aerial systems sector, the developers will present the RUS-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system. The civilian product line will be represented by the SKAT 350 M aircraft.