Aide to Russian President Nikolai Patrushev said that Russia could potentially use "its entire arsenal" of forces and means against Poland if Warsaw enters into a military conflict with Moscow.

Patrushev made these statements in an interview with the Russian publication "Arguments and Facts", commenting on the words of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski regarding the military capabilities of the two countries.

"If Poland takes military action against Russia, our country will use its entire arsenal of forces and means, and the Polish state will cease to exist within two or three days," he said.

The Russian representative also stated that Sikorski underestimates the military potential of the Russian Federation.

"The head of Polish diplomacy assesses the military power of our country as a complete layman, refusing to understand that the Russian armed forces are not using their full potential during the "special military operation"", Patrushev pointed out.

At the same time, he reiterated the Russian government's argument that Moscow poses no threat to European countries.

Patrushev insisted that Warsaw "refuses to listen" to Vladimir Putin's assurances that Russia has no intention of going to war with Europe.

The media earlier reported that during a visit to Kiev, Radosław Sikorski discussed the possibility of a quick victory over Russia in the event of an attack on Poland.