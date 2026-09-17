Woman dies after being hit by truck in Varna

A 42-year-old woman has died after being hit by a truck on the lakeside road in Varna, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. last night, when a truck hit the woman who had stepped out onto the road. She later died from her injuries.

The police indicate that the victim had a mental illness. No other details about the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently being reported.

The lakeside road is now open to traffic. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.