Montana police raid 9 vote-buying locations

The Montana police have inspected nine locations where there was evidence of vote-buying in previous elections. The locations include small shops, pawnshops, cafes and quick-credit locations. The operation against election violations and domestic crime was conducted on October 6, and 19 crimes of various nature were uncovered, bTV reported.

Three people have been warned with protocols on suspicion of vote-buying. 21 people from the criminal contingent have also been warned, the Montana police announced.

During the inspections, over 10 cubic meters of illegally harvested and stored wood on private properties were discovered and seized. Significant quantities of alcohol without excise duty were also found. The police also found a person who was declared a national wanted person, who was in hiding.

Three thefts were discovered

Three thefts were discovered during the operation. These included money taken from a gym in Montana, a mobile phone taken from a bench at the bus station in the city, and a brushcutter stolen in the village of Medkovets.

All stolen items and money were found and returned to the owners, the police department said.

They said that such operations are carried out regularly. According to the police, they are aimed not only at solving crimes, but also at preventing them, as well as influencing perpetrators of domestic crimes and individuals associated with vote buying.