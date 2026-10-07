The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office will file a request for permanent arrest of three medics, charged with criminal liability after the action at the St. George University Hospital. The investigation is for participation in an organized criminal group and unlawful receipt of funds from the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund through fictitious hospitalizations.

A total of six people have been charged with criminal liability, the prosecutor's office announced. Three of them have been detained for up to 72 hours, and three others have been released on bail of 5,000 Euros. Among those charged is the head of the rheumatology department, Prof. Mariela Geneva-Popova, who is also the dean of the Faculty of Medicine in Plovdiv. The guilt of the detainees and the accused has not been established by a final court decision.

The investigation began after reports from patients and doctors

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation was initiated after reports of a large number of referrals for hospitalization. Over a period of three years, 24,000 clinical pathways were reported in the rheumatology department with 49 available beds.

Over the same period, the NHIF paid about 12 million euros to the hospital for clinical pathways. According to the investigators, nearly 3 million euros were received illegally. In his position, the supervising prosecutor Dimitar Pehlivanov stated:

„There have been 5,000 referrals for hospitalization generated in the Rheumatology Clinic at the University Hospital „St. Georgi“.“

40 searches in Plovdiv, Karlovo and Krichim

As part of the operation, 40 searches and raids of addresses in Plovdiv, Karlovo and Krichim were carried out. Documents and computer configurations were seized from the rheumatology clinic and other medical structures.

The prosecutor's office claims that some of the people registered as hospitalized did not visit the clinic or were there only for blood sampling. Data on cases in which patients were discharged early are also being checked. These allegations are to be verified and proven within the framework of the criminal proceedings.

Witnesses, including doctors from the clinic, were questioned in the case. Data on improperly stored medicines, expired medicines and possible violations in clinical trials are also being investigated.

The Plovdiv District Court is to consider the request for permanent arrest of the three detained doctors. For the other three brought to criminal liability, the measure of “cash bail“ remains in force.

Sources: bntnews.bg