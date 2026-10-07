15 fictitious patients cost 7,500 euros per day

15 patients who, according to documents, should have been hospitalized at the Rheumatology Clinic of the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv were not found there during the investigators' operation. According to the Prosecutor's Office, one fictitious hospitalization cost the NHIF about 500 euros. Thus, for these 15 reported patients alone, the damage is estimated at approximately 7,500 euros per reporting cycle.

This was announced at a joint briefing by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova.

Six medics have been charged in the case. Initially, 10 people were detained - six doctors and four nurses. Three of the accused were left in custody for up to 72 hours, while others were released on bail. The investigation is for participation in an organized crime group, which, according to the prosecutor's office, received unlawful funds from the NHIF budget.

24,000 clinical pathways in three years

According to data presented by the deputy district prosecutor of Plovdiv Dimitar Pehlivanov, over a period of three years, the NHIF has paid out about 12 million euros for 24,000 reported clinical pathways. They were reported at a clinic capacity of about 40-49 beds, with different statements on the case indicating different numbers.

“The fact that the patient donates blood costs the NHIF 500 euros“, said Pehlivanov, quoted by the media. According to him, some people came only for blood draws, while others did not come to the hospital at all, but were registered through clinical pathways.

The prosecution also claims that doctors and orderlies donated blood instead of patients. Cases were found in which patients with severe indicators were discharged to free up a bed, and foreign tests were used for the newly registered patient.

Checks begin across the country

According to the prosecution, doctors who refused to participate received fewer hospitalization beds and, accordingly, lower salaries. Pehlivanov pointed out that the medics who participated in the scheme received between 6,000 and 7,000 euros per month, while those who refused to participate received around 1,500 euros.

Health Minister Katya Ivkova announced inspections of medical institutions in all 28 districts. They will be carried out by the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision“, regional health inspectorates and the Executive Agency for Medicines.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv. The accused are considered innocent until a court decision comes into force.

Sources: bgonair.bg, dariknews.bg, clubz.bg