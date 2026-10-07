The funeral of Iliyan Filipov is today in Plovdiv

The funeral of businessman and president of Botev-Plovdiv Iliyan Filipov will take place today on Rogoshko Shosse in Plovdiv. The tribute begins at 11 a.m. in the ritual hall of the Sever Funeral Park.

Iliyan Filipov was shot dead at the end of September in the entrance to a residential building in the West district. The Plovdiv entrepreneur was also known for his leadership role in the Botev-Plovdiv football club.

Slavcho Megerov has been detained for the crime and is listed as a suspect. According to the data collected so far, the motive is related to unresolved financial and business relations.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office. Megerov is in custody with a permanent measure of detention “detention in custody“, and his guilt is yet to be established within the framework of criminal proceedings.

Sources: bnrnews.bg