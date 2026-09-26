46 kg of drugs were seized in a truck cache at Lesovo

A total of 46 kilograms of narcotics were found in a truck cache at the Lesovo border checkpoint. During a specialized operation by the Directorate of Drug Control and the Customs Agency, 20 kg of cocaine and 26 kg of marijuana, worth over 2 million euros, were seized, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The shipment was intercepted after the services had been monitoring a group of individuals for days, who were suspected of being involved in drug trafficking. The truck was intercepted when it headed towards the Turkish border.

„When the truck headed towards the Turkish border, colleagues from the „Customs“ Agency intercepted it, waiting for it at the customs point. The quantity was in the cache in question“, said the Deputy Director of the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Trafficking, Senior Commissioner Darin Kostov.

The Deputy Director of the „Customs“ Agency Stefan Bakalov defined the case as transit trafficking through Bulgaria. According to him, the drugs arrived from other European countries, passed through the country and were directed towards Turkey.

The driver has been detained for 72 hours

The 40-year-old driver of the truck, who is a Bulgarian citizen, has been detained. Yambol District Prosecutor Doychin Doychev announced that the man has been convicted. At the time of the statement, he has not yet been charged.

„He is about to be charged. The punishment is imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to 300,000 leva. He was detained for 72 hours, his permanent detention is about to be requested“, said Doychin Doychev.

The procedural and investigative actions continue in various places in the country. Data on the participation of the detainee and the overall scheme are subject to establishment within the framework of the investigation.

Sources: BNR