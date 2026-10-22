Revanski is being escorted under escort to the Courthouse

The Mayor of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski is in pre-trial detention, and the prosecutor's office has requested that the most severe measure of detention be imposed on him - "detention in custody". He is expected to be escorted to the Courthouse, where the measure of the Mayor of Sungurlare Dimitar Gavazov is also to be considered.

The two have been detained for a period of up to 72 hours and have been charged as defendants under Art. 321, para. 6 of the Criminal Code. According to the prosecutor's office, they have carried out a criminal conspiracy among themselves and with the third defendant in the case - the municipal councilor and regional leader of the MRF in Burgas, Hristo Shirokov. The prosecution claims that the association was created for the purpose of trading in influence.

The investigation is related to public procurement in the municipality of Sungurlare. According to the prosecutor's office, the alleged collusion began on an unspecified date in early 2024, and the criminal activity continued until October 20, 2026.

“According to the evidence available in the case, the criminal association was created for the purpose of trading in influence“, said Burgas District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev.

Chinev specified that this is a criminal association - a form of organized crime that does not constitute a classic organized crime group. The rulings to bring the three defendants to criminal liability were presented to them on October 22.

Hristo Shirokov has not been detained in these proceedings. He is under house arrest in another pre-trial case related to the investigation into the Water Supply and Sewerage Company in Burgas. The prosecutor's office will insist on permanent arrest for Revanski and Gavazov, with the court having the final say.

The municipal administration in Belitsa is operating normally, after its activities were suspended a day earlier due to the action. The mayor's detention does not automatically terminate his powers. In the presence of a preliminary order, the management is temporarily taken over by the designated deputy mayor. If there is no such order, the Municipal Council must choose one of the three deputy mayors to perform his functions.

The parliamentary group of the MRF announced that they will refer the acting prosecutor general to verify allegations of pressure on Revanski and a possible connection between this pressure and the subsequent action. These allegations are yet to be verified.