June 14, 1923 The execution of Alexander Stamboliyski

On June 14, 1923, after several days of torture, Prime Minister Alexander Stamboliyski died.

The assassination attempt on the Prime Minister was one of the numerous political assassinations with enormous consequences for the country and certainly one of the most heinous. After his government completely lost support outside the peasantry, and the entire Bulgarian intelligentsia, the army and other political parties stood against him, a military coup was carried out on June 9, 1923.

A few days later, the legitimate Prime Minister was captured and, together with his brother Vasil, was subjected to inhuman torture in their house near the village of Slavovitsa.

Slit with a knife and stabbed in nearly a hundred places, on June 14, Alexander Stamboliyski died in inhuman agony. His head was subsequently cut off. After this sadistic execution, the wheel of violence in Bulgarian history turned again, sweeping away the little common sense left in our political reality.

Historians recall that Stamboliyski was the third murdered prime minister in the annals of the Third Bulgarian Kingdom.

The beginning was made with Stefan Stambolov, who was murdered on July 15, 1895 in the center of Sofia.

Less than ten years after this political murder, Bulgaria was struck by the murder of another prime minister. In 1907, Dimitar Petkov, who headed the 27th government of Bulgaria, was murdered by his political opponents on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. in Sofia. He was buried next to Stefan Stambolov. Dimitar Petkov was the father of the agricultural politicians Nikola Petkov and Petko Petkov. Both share their father's fate - they were murdered by their political opponents.