Participants in a race were left without licenses

After receiving a signal about a race between two BMW cars on the road between the "Maslovo" district and the village of Petarch, employees of the Kostinbrod Municipal Police Department took immediate action to identify the offenders.

When reviewing the municipal video surveillance records, the cars were identified, and subsequently the men who drove them during the unregulated race.

Acts were drawn up against the two Kostinbrod residents under Art. 104, para. 1 of the Traffic Law. Their driving licenses were revoked.