Last news in Fakti
Новини
Crimes »
Participants in a race were left without licenses

Participants in a race were left without licenses

The police in Kostinbrod quickly identified and sanctioned two drivers who organized an unregulated race on a municipal road

Jul 22, 2026 18:39 47

Participants in a race were left without licenses - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

After receiving a signal about a race between two BMW cars on the road between the "Maslovo" district and the village of Petarch, employees of the Kostinbrod Municipal Police Department took immediate action to identify the offenders.

When reviewing the municipal video surveillance records, the cars were identified, and subsequently the men who drove them during the unregulated race.

Acts were drawn up against the two Kostinbrod residents under Art. 104, para. 1 of the Traffic Law. Their driving licenses were revoked.


Bulgaria