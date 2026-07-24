Romanian truck driver threatened with a pole and tried to run over border police officers in Ruse

A 55-year-old Romanian truck driver tried to run over border police officers at the buffer parking lot in Ruse. The man has been detained for 72 hours, the District Prosecutor's Office reported, quoted by BNT.

He got into a heated argument with a parking attendant, showed aggression and threatened him with a metal pole, then deliberately drove his truck towards the border police officers.

Witnesses have been questioned in the case and a forensic examination has been ordered.

If the driver is found guilty of road hooliganism, he could receive a sentence of up to five years in prison.