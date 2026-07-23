I didn't kidnap her. These were the first words of Asen Simeonov – the man who has been hiding from the police for 23 days together with 11-year-old Natalia after he was captured.

This morning the man was escorted with reinforced police security from Shumen to the Fourth Police Station – Varna. He was captured late last night in the Shumen village of Ovcharovo.

Simeonov kidnapped the 11-year-old girl after a quarrel with her mother on the night of June 30 to July 1, and since then the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been searching for them.