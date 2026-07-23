The head of the Shumen Regional Directorate for Internal Affairs for Asen Simeonov: He was hiding in sunflower and corn fields near the Varna - Sofia railway line

The suspect in the kidnapping moved mainly along the Varna - Sofia railway line and hid during the day in the vegetation - in sunflower and corn fields. This was announced to journalists by the director of the Shumen Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs, Senior Commissioner Georgi Gendov, reported by "Focus".

We recall that 11-year-old Natalia from the village of Konstantinovo, who had been missing for more than 20 days, was found late last night alive and well.

"The specific actions to capture her on our territory began on the 17th, when information was received about a crime - robbery. According to the victim, the perpetrator largely matched the description of Asen Simeonov. Immediately after the person was identified and detained, Natalia was also found nearby - about 50 meters away, Gendov explained.

He specified that the child is in good general condition, has been examined by a medical team and is currently under police protection.

Regarding the motives for the act, the chief of police in Shumen said that Asen Simeonov had indicated personal reasons related to his relationship with Natalia's mother.

"At the moment we have no reason to believe that he physically assaulted her", Gendov emphasized, adding that Simeonov has been detained and will be escorted to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Varna.

It also became clear that the man has been known to the Ministry of Interior authorities since 2006.