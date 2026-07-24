They are considering the measure of Asen Simeonov - the kidnapper of 11-year-old Natalia

Today, the Varna District Court is expected to consider the measure of detention of 40-year-old Asen Simeonov, who kidnapped 11-year-old Natalia from the village of Konstantinovo.

The child's stepfather was detained yesterday, shortly after midnight, in front of a store in the Shumen village of Ovcharovo, from where he wanted to steal food. The girl was also there. He is in good condition and is under police protection. Psychologists will work with him.

Simeonov has highlighted personal motives for his act, most likely related to his relationship with Natalia's mother, with whom he recently separated. Asen Simeonov has 12 convictions for theft and violent crimes. He will now answer for 4 charges. The most serious of which is kidnapping under conditions of dangerous recidivism of a minor. For this crime, the law provides for imprisonment from 10 to 20 years or life imprisonment, as well as confiscation of part or all of the property.