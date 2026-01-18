Groups from Italy, Croatia, Serbia, France, Slovenia, Spain, North Macedonia and Portugal and over 50 kukeri and survakari from all over Bulgaria will take part in the XXXII edition of “Surva 2026“ in Pernik. The festival takes place from January 17 to 25 in Pernik. It is planned that over 13,000 participants will parade there, including 1,000 people from abroad.

This year's edition of “Surva“ is among the largest of the festival, as it will cover two consecutive Saturdays and Sundays.

To keep the participants and guests in a good mood, there will again be plenty of barbecue, beer, mulled wine, hot chocolate and stands with handmade themed souvenirs.