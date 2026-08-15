Three stolen paintings worth millions returned to museum in Italy (PHOTO+VIDEO)

Three valuable works by Paul Cézanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse, stolen in a daring robbery of a museum near the Italian city of Parma, have been found nearly five months after their disappearance.

The Italian Carabinieri announced on August 14 that they had recovered the three works stolen on the night of March 22-23, 2026 from the museum of the „Magnani Rocca“ Foundation in Mamiano di Traversetolo, about 20 kilometers from Parma. These are „Glass and Plate with Cherries“ by Paul Cézanne, „Fish“ by Pierre-Auguste Renoir and “Odalisque on the Terrace“ by Henri Matisse. Their total value exceeds 9 million euros.

The most expensive among the returned works is Cézanne's still life, valued by the authorities at around 6 million euros. Renoir's work is valued at approximately 3 million euros, while Matisse's color aquatint has a significantly lower market value – around 20,000 euros. It is the difference in prices that is indicative of the peculiarities of the art market: the historical and museum value of a work does not always directly follow its financial valuation.

🇮🇹 Three paintings stolen in a lightning-fast Italian art heist have been recovered.



The works by Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse were taken from a villa near Parma by masked thieves who smashed through a window, grabbed them off the walls and escaped in under three minutes.



The… pic.twitter.com/JTMn7kQKgN — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 14, 2026

The theft was carried out with impressive speed. Security camera footage released by police shows masked perpetrators breaking into the building, removing the artworks from the walls and leaving the museum in less than three minutes. A fourth work, which was also spotted, remained in place after the alarm system was activated.

The investigation is being led by the Parma prosecutor's office in conjunction with the Carabinieri's specialized unit for the protection of cultural heritage - a structure created specifically to combat theft, illegal trafficking and counterfeiting of works of art.

Italian police release a video showing the theft of Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse paintings from an Italian museum near the northern city of Parma in March, saying they recovered the three stolen paintings after a “complex investigation.” pic.twitter.com/SFvuzys7cr — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 14, 2026

According to Italian authorities, key items left behind by the thieves at the crime scene included a pickaxe and a fire extinguisher with the serial numbers removed. Forensics were able to recover identification data, which helped to trace a connection to people suspected of the robbery.

The three works were eventually found during a search of a home in Parma. According to Reuters, nine Moldovan citizens were placed under investigation, while the Associated Press reported that five suspects were arrested, linked by authorities to an organized crime group. The investigation into the role of the individual participants is ongoing.

The return of the works is particularly important for the “Magnani Rocca“, one of Italy's notable private art collections. The museum is housed in the Villa dei Capolavori and houses the collection created by music critic, writer and collector Luigi Magnani. It features works by Titian, Goya, Tiepolo, Rubens, Claude Monet and Giorgio Morandi, among other great names in European art.

The case near Parma is yet another reminder that the theft of famous works is a specific type of crime. The more recognizable a work is, the harder it is to sell it on the legal market. International databases, catalogs, specialized police units and auction houses track the provenance of valuable works, which often forces thieves to keep them hidden for years.

While Italy celebrates the return of three modernist works, in Amsterdam another art mystery has taken a far more unusual turn.