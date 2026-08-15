Dorotea Toncheva at 80: Anniversary for the great actress

The great Bulgarian actress Dorothea Toncheva celebrates her 80th birthday today, August 15, 2026. Born in 1946 in Silistra, she remains one of the brightest and most unforgettable figures in the national art with her specific, memorable voice timbre and magnetic presence on stage.

Toncheva graduated from acting at VITIZ in 1969. Even as a student, she made a splash with her participation in the cult film “With the Smell of Almonds“ (1967), where she partnered with legends such as Stefan Danailov and Nevena Kokanova. Over the years, she has left a bright mark on the Kyustendil Drama Theater, the Satirical Theater and the Sofia Theater, where she was the director for a decade. She is the recipient of prestigious awards, including the Golden Rose Award for Best Actress twice.

In addition to her immense acting talent, Dorotea Toncheva is also known as the long-time companion in life and muse of the renowned Bulgarian poet and playwright Stefan Tsanev. Today, fans, colleagues and theatergoers express their gratitude for her enormous contribution to Bulgarian culture.