Sylvie Vartan at 82: The World Icon with Bulgarian Roots

Today, on August 15, 2026, the world-famous French singer of Bulgarian origin Sylvie Vartan turns 82. Born in 1944 in the village of Iskrets, Bulgaria, she moved with her family to France when she was just 8 years old. This move marked the beginning of one of the most glamorous and long-lasting careers in European pop and rock music.

Sylvie Vartan became one of the leading figures of the yé-yé wave in the 1960s. Over the years, she recorded over 65 albums and more than 1,500 songs, registering a phenomenal 50 million copies sold worldwide. Her turbulent personal and professional life, including an iconic marriage to the late rock star Johnny Holiday, made her an absolute fashion and cultural icon. She appeared on magazine covers over 2,000 times – an achievement that surpasses even stars like Brigitte Bardot.

Despite her worldwide fame and decades spent abroad, the singer never forgot her Bulgarian roots. Through her charity work and emotional concerts in our country, Sylvie Vartan remains forever in the hearts of the native audience.