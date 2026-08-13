Eurovision with new rules: age restrictions and bans for countries at war

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has changed the rules for Eurovision 2027. The new requirements concern hosting in armed conflicts and geopolitical crises, the minimum age of performers and the use of pre-recorded vocals.

The European Broadcasting Union announced on August 12 the new rules for Eurovision 2027, which will be held in Bulgaria. The changes were approved by the Reference Group, the contest's governing body, following an annual review of the rules and feedback from broadcasters participating in Vienna in 2026.

A country at war can participate, but may lose the right to host

One of the main changes concerns countries on whose territory or in the immediate region there is an armed conflict, a serious geopolitical situation or other risk to security and stability.

According to the rules, if such a situation significantly affects the security of the winning country, its public broadcaster will not automatically be entitled to organize the next edition of Eurovision. The EBU may commission an independent security assessment and, after consulting the Reference Group, determine whether the contest can be held safely.

This restriction does not mean that the country is automatically excluded from Eurovision. The official rules explicitly state that a decision not to host does not affect the participation of the relevant operator or its result in the contest.

The rules define the “immediate region“ as the territory of the relevant country and/or neighboring territories, when hostilities, attacks, airspace restrictions or other circumstances have a direct impact on the safe conduct of the event.

In principle, the right to participate in Eurovision is granted to broadcasters who are members of the EBU and meet the requirements of the contest. The rules for 2027 allow the participation of up to 44 members of the organization.

Minimum age for Eurovision becomes 18 years

From Eurovision 2027, the minimum age of performers increases from 16 to 18 years. Each artist must be 18 years old by the date of their first rehearsal.

The EBU says the change is part of measures to protect younger artists from the pressures of competing in the contest. Previously, the minimum age was 16.

A maximum of six artists per song will still be allowed on stage. An artist can only represent one country in the respective edition.

The main vocal must be performed live

The EBU also clarified the rules for vocals. The main singer or singers must perform the main melody live. Pre-recorded elements and backing vocals may be used, but they must not replace or excessively support the main performance.

Playback singing remains prohibited. The 2027 rules also explicitly prohibit pitch correction, including Auto-Tune, in live vocal performances.

No political messages

The rules maintain the requirement that Eurovision be a non-political event. Political or ideological messages in songs and performances are not permitted, nor is the use of the contest to support or oppose political or geopolitical positions.

The restriction covers performances, rehearsals and official Eurovision-related content. Discriminatory or offensive content and direct commercial advertising are also prohibited.

Restrictions are also introduced for voting campaigns

The rules do not allow large-scale campaigns, including campaigns supported by state institutions, that could disproportionately influence the viewer vote. Broadcasters, artists and commentators may encourage the audience to vote and explain how to vote, but may not engage in such large-scale actions to influence the results.

The EBU reserves the right to take action in the event of unusual voting patterns and other circumstances that may call into question the credibility of the result.

What are the main rules for Eurovision 2027 songs

Songs must be original and not have been publicly released or performed before 1 September of the year preceding the relevant edition of the contest. Their maximum length remains three minutes, and there are no restrictions on the language of performance, provided that the content complies with the other Eurovision rules.

All entries are checked by the EBU. In case of violation, the broadcaster may be obliged to change the song or performance, and if the problem is not corrected, the entry may be rejected.