The winners of the Ivor Novello Music Awards were announced in London

The winners of the British Music Awards “Ivor Novello“ were the Irish singer CMAT, the English performers Sam Fender, Thom Yorke, Lily Allen, Lola Young, George Michael and the Spanish Rosalia. Their names were announced at the 71st awards ceremony on May 21 in London.

The award for her third studio album “Euro-Country“ (2025) went to the 30-year-old CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson). The jury announced the English musician Sam Fender as the songwriter of the year. Scottish musician Jacob Allon received two awards: one for “Rising Star“ and one for writing and composing the lyrics for “Don't Fall Asleep“ from his debut album “In Limerence“ (2025). The award for most performed or streamed song went to Lola Young for her song “Messy“. Spain's Rosalía was named International Artist of the Year.

Almost 10 years after his death, British singer George Michael was honored with an honorary award for his outstanding contribution to music. The son of Cypriot immigrants, he rose to international fame in the early 1980s with the band Wham! His bandmate Andrew Ridgeley accepted the award on Michael's behalf.

Thom Yorke, frontman of Oxford-based band Radiohead, was also honored with the award for outstanding contribution to music. Previously, musicians such as Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Bruce Springsteen and Andrew Lloyd Webber have received the award in this category. Elton John was elected as the first president of the “Ivor Novello“ award.

The music award was established in 1955.