British actor David Burke, who played Dr. Watson in the TV series "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes," has died

British actor David Burke, best known for his role as Dr. Watson in the TV series "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes" (1984-1985), has died at the age of 91, LBC radio reported.

According to the media, the actor died on May 10. The cause of death has not been reported.

Burke was born on May 25, 1934 in Liverpool. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and subsequently pursued a career on stage, television and radio. In the 1980s, he played Dr. Watson in the first season of "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes," which led to to widespread acclaim.

Burke's other notable roles include the role of Joseph Stalin in the British television series “Riley: Ace of Spies“ (1983) and the title role in the National Theatre's production of “King Lear“.