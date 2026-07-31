Musicians of different nationalities sent a message from Mount Todorka before the start of the "Bansko Jazz Festival

More than 40 young musicians from ten nationalities chose an unconventional way to welcome the start of the 29th edition of the “Bansko Jazz Festival“, which starts tonight.

From the center of the resort town, they headed to Pirin Mountain. The initiative is of the “Aramis“ symphony orchestra at the International Cultural Center Mannheim, composed of dozens of young talents from all over Europe, and is supported by the Bansko Municipality, the organizers said.

With their instruments on their backs, by lift and on foot, the young people climbed Mount Todorka to bring the music from the mountain to the upcoming jazz festival in Bansko and to the message that music has a unifying power. In front of the opening view, the musicians played classical music, and on the eve of the festival in Bansko, Todorka Peak was also filled with jazz.

The mayor of Bansko Stoycho Banenski, who climbed with the musicians, commented to BTA that the freedom of the mountain meets the freedom of music. “Here jazz sounds over the entire Razlog Valley and proves that music has no borders – it connects people, countries and generations“, Banenski also said and added that from the top they give a different and symbolic start to the “Bansko Jazz Festival“.

More than 40 people come to Bansko to watch the jazz festival and make a concert, as well as a film about the beautiful nature in Pirin, the conductor of “Aramis“ Leon Paris Vladimir Neumüller, who is Bulgarian, told BTA roots. Today, the young musicians also shot footage for a future film dedicated to nature and its conservation.

At the end of February this year, a music documentary film, filmed at an altitude of 2,700 meters in Pirin, with an orchestra, choir and a 200-year-old grand piano, premiered in Bansko. The film Protectors of the Earth, featuring the music of the Aramis orchestra and the voices of the choristers from the Elitsi formation, was filmed on the territory of the Pirin National Park. Shortly before the screening in Bansko, the world premiere of the Protectors of the Earth production took place in Mannheim, Germany.