Lou Koller, the voice of Sick of It All, has passed away

The global hardcore and punk scene was plunged into grief after he passed away on July 24 Lou Koller (Lou Koller) – the iconic vocalist and co-founder of the influential New York band Sick of It All. The news was officially confirmed by his bandmates in a joint statement shared on social media. The musician passed away at the age of 59 after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer.

Two years of fighting the insidious disease

Koehler publicly revealed his diagnosis in June 2024, which forced the band to cancel their planned European tour so that he could begin urgent treatment. In May 2025, the vocalist gave hope to his millions of fans by announcing that he was cancer-free after intensive chemotherapy. Unfortunately, in September of that year, the disease returned.

In the official message on the band's official Instagram account, his colleagues shared: “The weight of loss we feel at this moment is crushing. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. His battle is over and he can finally rest in peace“. The musicians also expressed their immense gratitude to all the fans who have joined the international campaign to raise funds for his medical expenses over the past two years.

Four decades of history and legacy in hardcore

Lou Kohler's death comes exactly in the year in which Sick of It All were to celebrate their 40th anniversary on stage.

Foundation: The group was formed in 1986 in Queens, New York, by Lou and his brother – guitarist Pete Kohler, along with drummer Armand Majidi.

Albums: Over the four decades of activity, the band has released 12 studio albums, becoming a pillar of the New York Hardcore (NYHC) genre.

Influence: Their breakthrough album from 1994 Scratch the Surface remains one of the most important classics in heavy music. Their latest full-length recording Wake the Sleeping Dragon! was released in 2018.

According to the authoritative Rolling Stone magazine, Kohler is considered one of the most down-to-earth, energetic and positive ambassadors of underground culture in the entire world. He is survived by his wife Melissa and their daughter.