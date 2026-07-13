The program of this year's concert SOURCES AND HORIZONS has been specially created with young people in mind – for their quests, energy and future.

Since sources are traditions, and horizons are tomorrow, we want to share this energy with as many young people as possible and give them this experience through our special campaign “Share the Horizon: Bring a Young Person to a Concert!“.

How the Campaign Works in 3 Easy Steps:

Buy your ticket for the concert SOURCES AND HORIZONS on July 16.

Send us an email to: [email protected] to state that you will come with a young person (aged between 13 and 25). *If you yourself are in this age group and want to bring a friend, the rule applies in full force!

Get the free invitation at the entrance, where your young companion simply needs to show a document proving age (school, student or ID card).

Important: We are giving away up to 60 invitations or until the hall's capacity is exhausted. More details in the first comment.

Hurry up, the concert will be magnificent!

Let's broaden the horizons of the younger generation together — share the experience with them!

Tickets at https://allegrafestival.com/.../2026.../sources-horizons/