The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74

The famous American director, screenwriter and producer Chuck Russell died suddenly at the age of 74.

The sad news was officially confirmed by his family and his personal lawyer. The creator, who left an indelible mark on the history of pop culture in the 80s and 90s of the last century, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, at his home in the San Diego area, California.

According to initial information released by TMZ, the local fire department responded to a medical emergency at his home, where his wife Anya found him unconscious. Despite the rapid intervention of the teams, his life could not be saved.

The man who changed comedy and action

Chuck Russell's career in Hollywood spans more than four decades. His greatest triumph undoubtedly remains the hit comedy “The Mask“ from 1994. The film not only earned over $350 million at the global box office on a modest budget of $18 million, but also cemented Jim Carrey as the leading comedian in the industry. A curious fact is that it was Russell who discovered Cameron Diaz and fought a tough battle with the film studio to cast her in the lead female role, which became her official debut on the big screen. The film also received an “Oscar“ nomination for visual effects thanks to the director's collaboration with George Lucas' company – Industrial Light & Magic.

His professional career includes a number of other titles that genre film fans adore:

Directorial debut : In 1987, he made his first major step behind the camera with „A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors“ . The project revived the Freddy Krueger franchise and became a huge financial success.

Hollywood Blockbusters : Chuck Russell Directs Action Classic “Eraser“ (1996) with Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as the adventure hit „The Scorpion King“ (2002) , which gave Dwayne Johnson his first major film role – The Rock.

Latest work: His last completed film is the 2024 horror film “Witchboard“. Recently, he has been actively working on innovative film projects based on generative artificial intelligence through his company Neumorphic.

The director's loss has sparked an outpouring of condolences in the United States.

Prestigious edition Variety Publishing a statement on a negovija lawyer, and in the material on The Hollywood ReporterMu Anya's spouse shared: „Toy beshe svobodny chovek, tsveshe vsichko za me“. The GuardianHonours, pametta mu, opisvayki go kato visionary v ispolzvaneto on practical and computer visual effects.