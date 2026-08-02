Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore dies

The American Veteran Vincent Pastore, who gained worldwide fame with his role as Salvatore “Big Pussy“ Bonpensiero in the hit HBO series „The Sopranos“, died at the age of 80.

The news was officially confirmed by his longtime manager Robert Atterman to the American media on August 1, 2026. The actor was found at his home in the Bronx, New York, by his close friend Stephen Villano, after not answering phone calls for several days. At this point, the exact cause of his death is still being determined, but it is believed that he died in his sleep.

From nightclubs to the top of Hollywood

Born on July 14, 1946 in the Bronx, Pastore took an atypical path to his acting career. Before stepping on the set, he spent nearly 20 years as a manager and owner of nightclubs in New York and a limousine driver. His breakthrough in cinema came only at the age of 42, encouraged by actors Matt and Kevin Dillon, who regularly visited his establishments. His specific "tough guy" appearance quickly secured him roles in iconic gangster films such as Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" (1990) and "Carlito's Way" (1993).

However, the most significant achievement in his career remains his participation in "The Sopranos" by 1999. His character - a loyal mobster turned FBI informant - was a central figure in the first two seasons of the series. The scene with his execution on a yacht remains one of the most shocking and commented on in the history of television, and in 2000, Pastore and his colleagues won the prestigious Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Colleagues and friends mourn the “Big Pussy“

The news of Vincent Pastore's death caused a wave of emotional reactions in Hollywood. His “Sopranos“ colleague Michael Imperioli (as Christopher Moltisanti) wrote on social media networks:

“Our beloved friend and colleague Vincent Pastore has passed away. This is a huge blow to us. Vinnie was a big-hearted brother who cared deeply for his family and friends. I will miss him forever.“

His manager Bob McGowan also told the media that Pastore was an extremely loyal customer, dedicated to charity and always ready to help young actors. In addition to his dozens of roles in film and television (including appearances on “Law & Order“ and reality formats such as Celebrity Apprentice), Pastore also left his mark on Broadway, where he starred in the musicals “Chicago“ and “Bullets Over Broadway“. The actor is survived by his daughter, Renee Pastore.