Glenn Hughes at 75: Rock legend celebrates anniversary after tough decision

Today, August 21, 2026, one of the most colossal figures in the history of heavy music – Glenn Hughes – completes 75 years.The British musician celebrates his anniversary at an extremely specific and emotional moment in his life.

A few days ago, in early August 2026, the legendary bassist and vocalist of Deep Purple and Black Sabbath shocked and saddened the rock community by officially announcing their complete withdrawal from concert activities and world tours. The reason for this difficult decision is health - after a series of medical examinations (MRI and echocardiograms), doctors were adamant that Hughes urgently needs to undergo another major heart operation.

“Health is my number one priority. I have no other choice or alternative. "I am grateful to have been chosen to live a life filled with the gift of music," the musician said in an emotional statement, quoted from his official X social media account.

With this decision, his last live performance will be a May 30 concert in Illinois with the supergroup The Dead Daisies, and the planned autumn and end-of-year engagements were finally canceled.

The eternal mark in Deep Purple and the phenomenal countertenor

Born in 1951 in Cannock, England, Glenn Hughes began his professional rise in the early 1970s with the funk-rock pioneers Trapeze. However, the real global triumph came in September 1973, when he was invited to join Deep Purple, replacing Roger Glover.

Together with David Coverdale, Hughes takes the mic and the bass to build the golden lineups Mk III and Mk IV of the group. Their vocal harmonies and his unique, extremely wide countertenor range give birth to timeless rock classics on albums such as:

„Burn“ (1974)

„Stormbringer“ (1974)

„Come Taste the Band“ (1975)

Неговото влияние не спира дотук. През 1986 г. той застава начело и на друга легендарна група – Black Sabbath, записвайки вокалите за албума „Seventh Star“ съвместно с Тони Айоми, а през 2016 г. съвсем заслужено бе въведен в Залата на славата на рокендрола (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame).

Неразривната връзка с България

За родните почитатели на качествения рок Глен Хюз не е просто поредната световна звезда. Той има изградена дълбока и неразривна емоционална връзка с България. През последните две десетилетия „Гласът на рока“ е гостувал у нас над 15 пъти за различни самостоятелни концерти, участия във фестивали и съвместни проекти с български музиканти, като всеки път споделяше, че публиката тук заема специално място в сърцето му. Последните му мащабни турнета, преминали и през София, доказаха, че въпреки възрастта си, неговите вокални възможности оставаха феноменални и недостижими за мнозина.

Въпреки че Хюз слиза от концертния подиум, неговите колеги от световната сцена и милионите му фенове изразиха пълната си подкрепа за предстоящото му възстановяване. Както отбелязват в своите репортажи музикалните медии Blabbermouth [blabbermouth.net] и Louder Sound [loudersound.com], Глен Хюз приключва с турнетата, но не и с музиката, като надеждата на всички е той да продължи да твори в студиото веднага щом укрепи здравето си.

Честит 75-годишен юбилей на една истинска и неповторима рок институция!