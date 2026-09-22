Ed Sheeran apologizes for his remarks about Israel and Gaza, but is again under criticism

Ed Sheeran has once again found himself at the center of a public controversy over his position on the war in Gaza and the events surrounding Israel.

On September 19, the British singer took the stage for the first time since the scandal surrounding his participation in the tour. Before his next concert, Sheeran addressed the audience and said that he had to make difficult decisions and that he had made mistakes.

„I am very, very sorry. "I don't want to disappoint my fans and I can't hide my feelings on this issue anymore," the singer said.

Sheeran described what happened in Israel and the events around October 7 as terrible and pointed out that they have deepened the historical pain of the Jewish people.

At the same time, he described what is happening in Gaza as "catastrophic, unjustified and disproportionate."

How the scandal came about

The incident developed against the backdrop of rapper Macklemore's decision to withdraw from Sheeran's tour because of his pro-Palestinian statements.

After that, other participants in the tour refused to appear with the singer. Sheeran, for his part, has blamed the organizers for the canceled concert.

His subsequent statements have sparked a new wave of reactions.

Among his critics is British journalist Piers Morgan, who said that Sheeran should not have felt compelled to make public statements on the subject.

The controversy continues

The case shows how difficult it is for international stars to publicly take a position on one of the most divisive international conflicts in society.

For Sheeran, the topic has become a problem not only around his individual statements, but also around his concert activities and his relationships with other performers.

However, the singer continues with his concerts, with his latest address to the audience an attempt to publicly explain his position and express regret for the mistakes he made.

The story is likely to continue to provoke reactions, as as any statement by world-famous artists on the topic of Israel and Gaza attracts significant public attention.

Sources: Sky News, Independent