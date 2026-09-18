Today the world of rock music has a special occasion to celebrate. Rock legend Kerry Livgren, co-founder, main composer and guitarist of the iconic American rock band Kansas, celebrates his 77th birthday. Born on September 18, 1949 in Topeka, Kansas, the musician remains in history as one of the most influential minds in the progressive rock genre in the 1970s and 1980s.

Kerry Livgren is the genius behind the band's biggest and most recognizable hits. His work is the immortal compositions "Carry On Wayward Son" and the philosophical acoustic ballad "Dust in the Wind". A curious fact is that "Dust in the Wind" initially began as a finger exercise on an acoustic guitar that Livgren would play at home until his wife urged him to turn it into a real song. Cleveland Community Magazine also noted his contribution in its list of notable birthdays today (Source: cleveland.com).

Over the years, Kansas has achieved dizzying global success, selling over 14 million certified copies of its albums. Kerry Livgren's musical legacy has also been honored by the Kansas State Historical Society, which has included him in its list of the state's most famous citizens, and his platinum disc for the album "Monolith" today hangs in the Kansas History Museum.

Although Livgren officially left the band in 1983 to devote himself to solo projects and Christian rock with the band AD, his deep connection to Kansas has never completely ceased. In the fall of 2025, he surprised fans by reuniting with the classic band members for a special, highly acclaimed show. In 2026, the legendary group continues to tour in a new lineup, but fans around the world are paying tribute to the man who created its musical soul.

Happy birthday to Kerry Livgren! His complex compositions and inspiring lyrics continue to resonate on radio stations and inspire millions of people around the globe.