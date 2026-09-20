Yambol with a competition dedicated to 150 years of the April Uprising

The Regional History Museum in Yambol has announced the acceptance of works for the National Student Competition “Freedom has female names”, dedicated to 150 years of the April Uprising. Participants can submit an original historical text or a multimedia presentation, writes BNR.

The competition, which is on the occasion of the Day of the People's Awakeners on November 1, draws attention to the participation of women in the Bulgarian national liberation movement and the manifestations of their choice, courage, empathy and responsibility, the competition regulations state. The deadline for participation is October 28, and the assessment will be in two age groups - for students from grades V to VII and for high school students from grades VIII to XII.

In the category “Tell a story”, participants are expected to present an independent author's text based on historical facts and sources. Works that present little-known personalities, local stories and information discovered through independent research will be encouraged.

In the category “Present the story”, the works must be an independent historical study on the topic by combining text, images, historical sources, maps and documents.

The results will be announced on November 2 on the official website of RIM – Yambol.