Israeli actor Guy Kapulnik dies in plane crash

Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik died at the age of 46 in a light plane crash near Hesperia Airport in California. His passenger, 33-year-old Taylor Laska, also died with him. The accident occurred on September 24, and the cause of the accident has not yet been officially announced.

The plane was a single-engine “Aeronca Champion“. The investigation is being conducted by the US Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The two institutions have not yet published conclusions about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

From Rescue Unit to Cinema

Before starting his acting career, Kapulnik served as an officer in the elite Rescue Unit 669 of the Israeli army. He then studied at the Technion in Haifa and at the Nissan Natav acting studio in Jerusalem.

He is known for his roles in the films Room 514, Salsa Tel Aviv, Protect Me and Lebanon. The latter won the Palme d'Or. in Cannes in 2009. In recent years, Kapulnik has lived in Los Angeles and worked as a flight instructor in addition to his film commitments.

“Guy was a man of action, curiosity and adventure“, his family said.

His loved ones describe him as an actor and creator, but also as a sailor, a skipper and a man who was constantly looking for new directions between the stage, the camera, the sea and the sky.

Investigation continues

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing their work on the case. There is currently no official information about technical failure, weather conditions or any other specific cause for the crash.

Guy Kapulnik's funeral is scheduled for Karmei Yosef, Israel. He leaves behind a career that spans from military rescue and film to professional pilot training.

Sources: The Times of Israel, Los Angeles Times