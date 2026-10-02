On October 2, 1959, "The Twilight Zone" begins

A man walks through the streets of a small American town, but meets no one. The phone rings, the movie theater is lit, there are signs of life in the diner, and there is complete silence around him. Thus begins "Where Is Everyone?" - the first episode of "The Twilight Zone", broadcast on CBS on October 2, 1959.

Mike Ferriss is played by Earl Holliman, and behind the story is Rod Serling - the creator, main writer, producer and host of the series. Already in the debut episode, the series shows its trademark formula: a familiar world in which something inexplicable gradually appears, and a finale that makes the viewer rethink what he saw.

„A dimension not only of sight and sound“

Serling's voice becomes one of the most recognizable parts of television history. In the opening monologue, he announces: „You are traveling through another dimension - not only of sight and sound, but also of consciousness.“ After these words, the viewer already knows that a story is coming in which reality will not remain stable.

„The Twilight Zone“ is not just a collection of scary or fantastic plots. Beneath the surface of the stories, Serling talks about racism, war, militarism, pressure to obey, fear of difference, and abuse of power. According to CBS News, science fiction allows him to place controversial topics in fictional worlds where they can be explored more freely.

A series that does not rely on permanent characters

Each episode tells a separate story with new characters and a different situation. This allows the series to move from psychological thriller to fantasy, horror or satire without being tied to a single storyline. In some stories, the threat comes from a machine, in others - from the crowd, from one's own fears or from a person's desire to get more than they can bear.

Serling wrote 92 of the episodes, and among the writers were also Richard Matheson and Charles Beaumont. The series aired for five seasons - from 1959 to 1964 - and reached 156 episodes. It also featured actors who would later become big stars, including Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, William Shatner, and Carol Burnett.

From television experiment to cultural icon

Initially, the series was not an undisputed hit with viewers. However, it gradually built an audience, and reruns made it a lasting part of television culture. After the end of the original series, “The Twilight Zone“ received several revivals, film adaptations, and new versions for different generations.

The series' greatest legacy is the idea that fiction can be both entertainment and a form of social conversation. More than six decades after its premiere, the phrase “The Twilight Zone“ continues to describe a world where something seems familiar, but its rules are no longer the same.

Sources: CBS News, History, Smithsonian Magazine