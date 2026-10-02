Kamelia Todorova celebrates 50 years on stage - the anniversary tour starts today in Plovdiv

Five decades on stage are starting to sound like a concert in Plovdiv. Kamelia Todorova opens her anniversary tour “50 years on stage“ with the program “The Best of Kamelia Todorova“ tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Boris Hristov House of Culture. Special guest of the first night is Orlin Pavov.

The two will meet again on the same stage after their joint participation in the opening of the Bansko Jazz Festival in 2026. The audience will hear songs from different periods of the singer's career, which has passed through jazz, pop music and soul.

„I chose Plovdiv to start my anniversary tour 2026-2027, because I believe that this special musical journey for me should begin from this city,“ says Kamelia Todorova.

The program includes songs such as „Whispered Dreams“, „Let This World Be in Love“, „Don't Look at Me That Way, Boy“, „Loneliness“, „Room on Rails“, „A Beautiful Memory“ and „From the Beginning“. Emblematic duets such as „The Words Are Flying“ with Orlin Goranov and „Do You Want“ with Lyubo Kirov will also be performed.

Five Decades Between Jazz, Pop and Soul

Kamelia Todorova celebrates 50 years of creative journey connected to the Bulgarian and international scene. In the 1980s, she recorded for the music label Virgin Records, and dozens of her songs have become part of the musical memory of generations of listeners.

On the stage in Plovdiv, she will be joined by musicians Kalin Zhechev, Yulian Yanev, Daniele Febbo and Atanas Popov. The backing vocals are entrusted to Hristina Neykova, Katya Krasteva and Zornitsa Slavova.

The anniversary year also includes new music. In July, the singer presented the original songs “The Night Knows Me by Name“ and “When I Open My Eyes“.

The book and the collection will be released by the end of the year

On November 19, the autobiographical book “In a Race with Yourself“ will be presented at the “Peroto“ Literary Club at the National Palace of Culture. The anniversary edition “Kamelia Todorova – The Best Collection“ is also forthcoming, which collects 94 songs from different periods of her career.

The tour will continue in 2027 in various cities across the country. After the concert in Plovdiv, a performance in Sofia is scheduled for December 2, 2026 at the RCCA “Toplotsentrala“, and the grand finale will be on October 20, 2027 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. The concert in Plovdiv is being realized with the financial support of the “Plovdiv 2019“ Foundation.

Source: BTA