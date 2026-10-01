Satire opens 70th season with political cabaret and tickets for 7 euros

The Satire Theater “Aleko Konstantinov“ opens its 70th season with the premiere of “Political Cabaret: Focus-Mokus-Preparatus“. The performance begins on the main stage at 7:30 p.m., and a queue for tickets has formed in front of the box office during the day.

The new cabaret is the sixth edition of the show. It is intended for viewers over 14 years old and lasts 90 minutes, without an intermission. The troupe promises “painful laughter through tears, painful truths and laughter to tears“.

Promotional tickets for 7 euros

On the occasion of the anniversary season, the theater announced a special promotion. On October 1, tickets for all repertoire titles are 7 euros, and the offer is valid only when purchased at the Satire box office. The box office is open from 11:00 to 20:00, with a lunch break between 15:00 and 15:30.

Images published by the theater show spectators gathered in front of the box office on the opening day. Online sales are not included in the promotion, as the Satire Theater's discounts and rebates apply to purchases made on site.

Who are the authors and participants

The authors of “Political Cabaret: Focus-Mokus-Preparatus“ are Kalin Sarmenov and Bogdana Kosturkova. Sarmenov is the director of the show, the production is by Nikolay Mladenov, the stage environment is by Teodora Lazarova, and the choreographer is Tatyana Yaneva.

The cast includes Alexandra Sarchadzhieva in the role of Grandpa Sasho, Kalin Sarmenov as Grandma Kalina, Silvia Lulcheva with the announcer's voice, Stella Gancheva as Laya Manolova, Toni Minasyan as Prime Minister, Rada Kairyakova as a journalist and Albena Mihova as a national psychologist. Other artists from the troupe and students from the “Lyuben Groys“ college are also participating.

The musical director is Martin Karov, who is also part of the Satire band along with Kiril Boyadzhiev, Plamen Velikov, Danail Nikolov and Rumen Karamanov. Vocalists are Yavor Borisov, Konstantin Ikonomov, Svetlozar Nachev, Denitsa Darinova and Ekaterina Georgieva.

Three more premieres in October

The season continues with “The Woman Asks ChatGPT“ on October 9 and 10. The author and director of the production is Katsi Vaptsarov, and the performance will be performed on the stage of “COMEDY BAR Happy Satira“.

On October 13, “Superman“ will be presented there by Jiri Janku and Petr Svoytka, translated by Nikolay Gunderov and directed by Yavor Borisov. On October 26, the premiere of “Adults“ directed by Kalin Sarmenov will be held on the big stage.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio